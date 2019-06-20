Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Southside Shopping Centre, Gympie.
Southside Shopping Centre, Gympie. Patrick Woods
News

'I'm going to f*** you up': Drunk man's Southside threats

JOSH PRESTON
by
20th Jun 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 4:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNKEN man's threats to cafe staff and the facilities manager at the Southside Town Centre shopping complex has resulted in a hefty punishment.

Damien S'Ven Redshaw pleaded guilty in writing to one count of public nuisance during Gympie Magistrates Court proceedings on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court Redshaw's behaviour had prompted the manager to place a call to police about 6.30am on March 7 this year.

Sgt Manns said the initial report to police detailed a male person who was intoxicated, causing a disturbance and threatening the cafe staff.

She recounted witness reports that Redshaw entered the cafe, appeared intoxicated and began rambling about a security guard before becoming agitated and verbally aggressive towards staff.

The fearful staff reportedly locked themselves inside the cafe once Redshaw left.

He then approached the manager and said, "I'm going to f--- you up" and "Give me one reason why I shouldn't smash you".

Police soon arrived and saw Redshaw moving away from the complex onto Exhibition Rd, where they arrested him and conveyed him to the Gympie watch house.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted Redshaw's written plea and sent from his current address in Bundaberg. Mr Callaghan convicted and fined him $800. A conviction was recorded.

drunken behaviour gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court gympie news public nuisance southside shopping centre threats
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Man charged for bestiality, stealing underwear

    premium_icon Man charged for bestiality, stealing underwear

    Crime HE has admitted to 96 offences including 19 instances of bestiality upon dogs at his northern NSW home.

    Police divers to join search for Theo

    Police divers to join search for Theo

    Crime THE search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez is continuing

    1500 students from 48 schools compete in science challenge

    premium_icon 1500 students from 48 schools compete in science challenge

    News Photos from the Northern Rivers Science and Engineering Challenge

    Man accused of Casino school fire remains in custody

    premium_icon Man accused of Casino school fire remains in custody

    Crime The 23-year-old is facing numerous charges over the incident