'Going to f---ing kill you': Man threatens council worker

A LISMORE man who intimidated a Byron Shire Council employee as he set up for work in the morning has faced court.

David Kassis, 49, pleaded guilty to destroying or damaging property and stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm when he faced Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

A council worker was setting up to conduct pressure cleaning of a footpath outside Byron Community Centre about 5am on September 4 this year.

He had parked his truck on Jonson St, set up witches hats and returned to his vehicle to complete pre-work hazard assessment paperwork when Kassis began yelling from the bus stop across the road, saying "turn your f---ing lights off".

He crossed the road and when directly outside the man's vehicle window, he said: "If I get you out of this truck I'm going to f---ing kill you".

He repeatedly hit the driver's window with his fists and when the council worker yelled at Kassis to calm down, planned to leave and began trying to contact police when Kassis struck the window with a witches hat.

The window shattered, throwing glass onto the roadway, into the truck and all over the victim.

"The victim had shards of glass through his hair, in his ear, all over his lap and small shards of glass on his hands," police said in court documents.

The man drove straight to the police station and reported the matter, still covered in glass.

Police couldn't immediately find Kassis but located him in Byron Bay on the morning of September 18.

The incident caused $612.70 worth of damage to the vehicle.

According to court documents, Kassis was serving a community corrections order at the time and has an extensive criminal history, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting and resisting police and property offences.

In court on Monday, Kassis said he wanted to "explain the reason" for his actions.

He tendered to the court a large number of photographs.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said she was unable to sentence him until details on his existing court order, imposed by the court in Parramatta, were available.

The matter was adjourned to November 2.