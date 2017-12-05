'I'm buggered... I've been to Kyogle': Famous showgirl tells

ONE of Australia's most famous showgirls, Carlotta, has revealed all about her recent trip to Kyogle.

On the Studio 10 TV show yesterday, she said: "I'm buggered, I'll tell you why, I've been to Kyogle, and it was an experience."

Carlotta began her career in the 1960s as one of the original members of Les Girls in Sydney's Kings Cross.

She performed on Saturday night at the Kyogle Golf Club.

"I'm on stage at the golf club and it's right next to the train ... the next minute ... it just shoots past and the whole club shook, and I'm on stage," she said on the national TV show.

"My boobs haven't rattled that much in years."

Carlotta said going to northern NSW was an "experience".

"I've never seen so much green, don't they get any droughts? It's just the most beautiful place, and lots of cows," she said on the show.

She also commented on the number of bush turkeys.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland shared the video to her Facebook page, saying: "Good on you Carlotta! Some good publicity for Kyogle and it was free! *fist pump moment*".

The video was also shared by local entertainer Josh Powell-Fussell on his Facebook page, where it has been viewed more than 3000 times and shared more than 80 times.