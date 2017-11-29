One of the chickens that escaped from the truck crash.

WELL it's official, our readers are not impressed with the idea of a chicken memorial at the site of this week's truck crash.

While it is tragic that many of the chickens were killed so abruptly on our roads, many felt PETA's suggestion of a memorial was going too far.

The animal rights group said they were seeking permission to install the roadside memorial that read "In Memory of the Chickens Who Suffered and Died at This Spot. Try Vegan. PETA".

Readers had their say, some with humour, some with outraged irony and others with downright disbelief.

Many posted GIFS and pictures that have given plenty of free advertising to some chicken restaurant outlets.

David Speed

Do people think the chickens were being taken to a free range farm where they would live out their natural lives in bliss?

Philip Gibson

I like the idea...I actually like it that much I am going to put a in memorium sticker on my windscreen in tribute to all of the bugs that have come to grief on my windscreen.

Jake William John Haynes

Should we start erecting tombstones for all the kangaroos on the road? What about all the birds that are hit?

Kris Mitchell

This is serious....right?...How about a memorial for every chicken killed at the abattoir...seriously....gone way too far!!!

Alison Gordon

Pretty sure the chickens were on their way to the dinner table anyway.

Kim Kerr

This memorial would be turning a blind eye to the many chickens and other animals killed everyday for humans to eat.

Bernie Delaney

Where's the monument for the bees ?

Denise McLachlan

Well this is a different spin on the "why did the chicken cross the road" (or Bruxner Highway ) in this case.

Angie Mediero

I'm a vegan and even I think this is bloody stupid. All this does is make us even more of a target for hatred and a laughing stock. Thanks a lot peta but this is ineffective activism and just alienates the cause even further.

Marlee Marley

Completely minimises the human lives lost on the roads....this is typical peta BS which values animal life above human life.

Stewie Burns

Lismore Council would probably be stupid enough to put a chicken memorial gallery on the site.

Jeremy Penfold

This is what happens when people skip their medications.

Chris Terlich

Are all the deceased chooks listed in the death notices? Be a bumper edition.