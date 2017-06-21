'I'm a local': Changing perspectives through Refugee Week

Refugee Week project organisers and participants. Front row:(left) Aggrey Leju, Cassie Aguot, Augustine Leju Back row:(left) Leandro Mendes, Migrant Settlement Worker at St Vincent de Paul Society Lismore, holding Aguil Deng, Anthony Leju, Rob Cumings from the Southern Cross University Equity and Diversity Office, Mary Ajok

WHEN does a refugee start to identify as a local?

John Mapatano was born in Democratic Republic of the Congo, has lived in three countries and came to Lismore in 2015.

Mr Mapatano called himself a "local" as he takes part in a new Lismore-based imitative for national Refugee Week, held this week until Sunday, June 25.

Having worked as a volunteer disability support worker for people with special needs in the community, he is also an early childhood educator and is currently studying a Bachelor of Social Welfare at Southern Cross University.

A series of posters explores the question, as part of the initiative led by the St Vincent de Paul Society and Southern Cross University.

The "I'm a local" poster project features seven refugees who now identify as locals including Mr Mapatano.

The aim of the project is to celebrate those people who came to Lismore as refugees, and to acknowledge their contributions to our community.

Sanctuary Northern Rivers Vice President, Ian Phillips, said John was in Nairobi whilst waiting for a visa to Australia and during that time several people from the community in Lismore helped John with education in Nairobi.

Mr Phillips said regional Australia and places like Lismore are the best places for refugees to come to.

"Places like Lismore offer a sense of community that is sometimes hard to find in metropolitan areas," Mr Phillips said.

Mr Mapatano's involvement in the community proves this.

"I am a member of the Lismore African Choir. I love working with people, the feeling of being connected to each other and supportive of each other. At church, I have met people who inspire me and who love me unconditionally," Mr Mapatano said.

Leandro Mendes, Migrant Settlement Worker at St Vincent de Paul Society Lismore questioned when does the "refugee tag" falls away.

"People who come here as refugees go through the process of being settled. But concurrently there's also the process of the mainstream community looking, treating and interacting with them as people rather than with the refugee badge attached," Mr Mendes said.

Mr Mendes said identifying as a local was about establishing a sense of belonging.

"The people in our posters already feel the connection to the Lismore community. They are proud to be here. Being part of a place is to be engaged with the day-to-day - whether it's work, school, church, or the bakery around the corner. That's being settled in action.."