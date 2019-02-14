Menu
Richard Reid at weigh in
I’m A Celeb stars’ staggering weight loss

by Nick Bond
12th Feb 2019 1:00 PM

I'm A Celeb contestant Yvie Jones provided one of this season's most emotional moments when she opted out of Sunday night's contestant weigh-in, fighting back tears as she opened up about her lifelong battle with an eating disorder.

Jones' fellow contestants applauded her bravery, but after her speech, the medic supervising the weigh-in was keen to emphasise the purpose of the exercise was not to celebrate or glamorise the "extreme diet" that is life as an I'm A Celeb contestant.

"This is not a celebration about your weight loss - it's to give an idea of the harsh conditions your bodies have been through these past four weeks," he told them.

 

Yvie speaks up as she declines to participate in the weigh-in.

First given the opportunity to guess how much weight they'd lost, most of the celebs wildly underestimated what four weeks subsisting on a diet of rice and beans and enduring tough physical challenges had done to their bodies.

Take a look at each contestant's weight loss below - it's clear the competition has taken a staggering toll on their bodies (gossip guru Richard Reid lost 12.5 per cent of his body weight, while model Justin Lacko lost 11 per cent). Also included: the weight loss tallies for those contestants eliminated earlier in the season, some of whom were in the jungle for mere days.

RICHARD REID

Before: 96kg

After: 84kg

Weight loss: 12kg

 

Richard before.

 

Richard at weigh-in.
Richard at weigh-in.

ANGIE KENT

Before: 56kg

After: 53kg

Weight loss: 3kg

 

Angie before.

 

Angie at weigh-in.
Angie at weigh-in.

JUSTIN LACKO

Before: 89kg

After: 79kg

Weight loss: 10kg

 

Justin before.

 

Justin at weigh-in.
Justin at weigh-in.

LUKE JACOBZ

Before: 93kg

After: 82kg

Weight loss: 11kg

 

Luke before.

 

Luke at weigh-in.
Luke at weigh-in.

NATASHA EXELBY
Before: 61kg

After: 56kg

Weight loss: 5kg

 

Natasha before.

 

Natasha (left) at weigh-in.
Natasha (left) at weigh-in.

SHANE CRAWFORD

Before: 91kg

After: 83kg

Weight loss: 8kg

 

Shane before. Picture: Nigel Wright.

 

Shane at weigh-in.
Shane at weigh-in.

And the celebs who were already eliminated before weigh-in:

 

AJAY ROCHESTER

Weight loss: 4.2kg

 

Ajay before.

 

Ajay after her eviction.
Ajay after her eviction.

 

JACQUI LAMBIE

Weight loss: 7kg

Jacqui before. Picture: Nigel Wright

 

Jacqui after her eviction.
Jacqui after her eviction.

SAM DASTYARI

Weight loss: 2.5kg

 

Sam before.

 

Sam after his eviction.
Sam after his eviction.

KATHERINE KELLY LANG

Weight loss: 4.5kg

 

Katherine before.

 

Katherine after her eviction.
Katherine after her eviction.

DERMOTT BRERETON

Weight loss: 11.2kg

 

Dermott before.

 

Dermott after his eviction.
Dermott after his eviction.

TAHIR BILGIC

Weight loss: 8kg

 

Tahir before.

 

Tahir after his eviction.
Tahir after his eviction.

JUSTINE SCHOFIELD

Weight loss: 5.8kg

 

Justine before.

 

Justine after her eviction.
Justine after her eviction.

I'm A Celeb continues 7.30pm tonight, Wednesday and Thursday night before Sunday night's season finale.

