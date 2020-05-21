Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Illness over allegedly laced food leads to drug, gun bust

by Grace Mason
21st May 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been charged with drug and weapons offences after two women became ill consuming food allegedly laced with cannabis.

The women called police last week after falling ill, prompting officers to raid an Upper Barron property on the Tablelands on Tuesday.

Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied

Police have alleged they found 36 cannabis seedlings, 21 cannabis seeds, two cannabis plants as well as 347.13g of dried cannabis, 0.5g and methylamphetamine.

They also allegedly found two unregistered firearms at the property.

Guns seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Guns seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied

A 51-year-old man is due to face the Atherton Magistrates Court on August 25 charged with four counts of possess dangerous drugs, two counts of supply dangerous drugs and one count each of produce dangerous drugs, possess drug utensils and permit use of drugs at a place.

Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied

The second man charged, a 48-year-old from Upper Barron, is facing charges of possess unregistered firearms and failing to secure firearms and is due to face court on September 1.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Illness over allegedly laced food leads to drug, gun bust

More Stories

crime drug bust drugs queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patients transferred to hospital after two car crash

        Patients transferred to hospital after two car crash

        News TWO people are reportedly trapped in a vehicle, two ambulance crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter make their way to the incident.

        Council responds to court ruling on North Lismore Plateau

        premium_icon Council responds to court ruling on North Lismore Plateau

        News LISMORE City Council maintains the environment was considered in depth before the...

        Pay freeze a ‘slap in the face’ for workers

        premium_icon Pay freeze a ‘slap in the face’ for workers

        News NORTHERN Rivers MPs have slammed plans for a public sector wage freeze, saying it...

        George and Moyna: 65 years together and loving it

        premium_icon George and Moyna: 65 years together and loving it

        News BALLINA residents George and Moyna Pearse recently celebrated their 65th wedding...