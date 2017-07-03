21°
Illicit drugs arrests higher than ever

Samantha Poate
| 3rd Jul 2017 12:44 PM
A NEW report by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) states that law enforcement agencies are arresting more criminals and seizing more drugs than ever before.

Senator for New South Wales, Concetta Fierravanti-Wells said the report provides government, law enforcement and stakeholders a national picture of Australia's illicit drug market.

"The report revealed that national illicit drug seizures increased by nine per cent to 115,421 and arrests increased by 15.4 per cent to a record 154,538 arrests in 2015-16 compared to the previous year,” Ms Fierravanti-Wells said.

"Over the past decade the number of illicit drug seizures has increased by 84 per cent, the weight of illicit drugs seized nationally has increased by more than 75 per cent, and the number of arrests has increased by 87 per cent.”

NSW accounted for the greatest proportion of the number of national drug seizures:

  • Amphetamine-type stimulant seizures = 35.2%
  • Cannabis seizures = 31.0%
  • Heroin seizures = 47.7%
  • Hallucinogen seizures = 52.7%
  • Other and unknown not elsewhere classified drug seizures = 43.4%

Minister for Justice, Michael Keenan said our law enforcement agencies are among the best in the world and their continued success sends the strongest possible message to the criminals who deal drugs, "we will find you”.

"However, these findings also drive home the message that we cannot simply arrest our way out of this problem - we must also reduce demand,” Mr Keenan said.

"The Coalition Government is investing almost $300 million to support actions resulting from the National Ice Action Strategy to improve treatment, after care, education, prevention and community engagement.”

The Coalition Government remain dedicated to breaking down the business models of drug dealers and organised crime gangs that rely on the profits of illicit drugs.

Topics:  coalition government concetta fierravanti-wells drug seizures federal goverment illicit drugs law enforcement michael keenan

