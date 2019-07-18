Illegal waste dump: Council identifies company responsible

Lismore City Council have identified those responsible for an illegal dump on the corner of Leslie Lane and Wyrallah Rd.

LISMORE City Council hopes to send a clear message to deter people from illegal dumping.

A company responsible for the dumping of illegal waste earlier this year has been identified and has been co-operating with the council's investigation.

Close to 10 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was dumped on the road reserve at the corner of Wyrallah Rd and Leslie Lane, near Tucki Tucki, on or about April 9 this year.

Lismore City Council senior environmental investigator, Stuart Thomson, said they had since identified those responsible.

"I am happy with the outcome of the investigation," Mr Thomson said.

"The company responsible has been extremely co-operative in helping council with its investigation.

"It's a good result for council and for the ratepayers of Lismore to be able to identify those responsible for such an irresponsible act.

"At the very least we will now be able to recover the clean-up costs associated with the offence."

Mr Thomson said they hoped this outcome would help to deter others.

"Council has some very experienced and determined investigators on board and let it be a warning that council will investigate all instances of illegal dumping thoroughly," he said.

He said dealing with illegally-dumped waste material was costly to the council each year and warned the consequences far outweighed the cost of disposing of building or other waste legitimately.

Fines for illegal dumping span from $2000 to $1 million.