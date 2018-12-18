Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A photo of David Berry Jr released by Lawrence County Sheriff. Berry has been ordered to watch the Disney film Bambie at least once a month during his jail sentence after he was convicted of illegally hunting hundres of deer.
A photo of David Berry Jr released by Lawrence County Sheriff. Berry has been ordered to watch the Disney film Bambie at least once a month during his jail sentence after he was convicted of illegally hunting hundres of deer.
Environment

Illegal poacher ordered to watch Bambie in jail

Hannah Busch
by
18th Dec 2018 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ILLEGAL poacher will be confronted with the fictional face of his victims after being ordered to repeatedly watch the film Bambie as part of his punishment in jail.

The unusual order came from a Missouri judge after David Berry was convicted of illegally killing hundreds of deer.

He'll spend the next year in jail according to Associated Press, meaning at least 12 viewings of the classic Disney movie.

There's no word if he's been ordered to watch the direct-to-video sequel Bambi II.

County judge Robert George ordered Berry, who was convicted alongside his father and brothers, to watch the film at least once a month.

AP reported Berry took the trophy bucks for their heads, leaving their bodies to rot in Missouri forests.

Deer hunting is legal in Missouri but is heavily regulated, with restrictions specific to each season.

In the US it is also illegal to cause excessive waste of edible animal products.

Hunters in Australia face a different species than the one Berry was convicted of hunting.

In Queensland, multiple different species are considered invasive pests and recreational hunters can hunt some species on private land in regional Queensland. 

Hunters in the state can pay up to $3000 to hunt a red deer stag and up to $3500 to hunt chital deer through private 'safaris'.    

deer editors picks feral pests hunting
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Police allege homeless mum believed baby was the devil

    premium_icon Police allege homeless mum believed baby was the devil

    Crime THE homeless mother of a baby girl found washed up on a Gold Coast beach believed the girl was 'the devil' incarnate who deserved to die, police allege.

    Man threatens to burn magistrate alive

    premium_icon Man threatens to burn magistrate alive

    News The Lismore man was being led to the cells when he made the threat

    RECORD SALE: Bidding war for beachfront apartment

    premium_icon RECORD SALE: Bidding war for beachfront apartment

    News Auction of four-bedroom apartment sets new record

    Snapshot of progress on the highway: Special feature

    Snapshot of progress on the highway: Special feature

    Opinion "Hard to remember a time when the highway wasn't under construction"

    Local Partners