Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GROWING PROBLEM: Illegal dumping cases are rising in the Tweed.
GROWING PROBLEM: Illegal dumping cases are rising in the Tweed. Liana Turner
News

Illegal dumping soars in Tweed

Steve Vivian
by
13th Sep 2018 9:19 AM

THERE has been an almost 200 per cent increase in cases of illegal dumping in the Tweed.

The Tweed Shire Council reported the increase in the 12 months to May this year with 499 cases recorded compared to 179 the previous year.

Illegal dumping continues to be a highly visible problem across the shire, and across the area, after Lismore was plagued by asbestos dumping earlier this year.

 

Last year Tweed Byron LALC project officer Connor Hayes and Bianca Hayes campagined to stop illegal dumping at Fingal Head.
Last year Tweed Byron LALC project officer Connor Hayes and Bianca Hayes campagined to stop illegal dumping at Fingal Head. Aisling Brennan

Tweed Shire Council's planning director Vince Connell has told ABC North Coast that surveillance cameras will be part of a new strategy to combat illegal dumping.

"Currently our staff are preparing a draft strategy for council, we hope to report that to council before the end of the year," Mr Connell said.

"This will give us the basis for going out to the community and better understanding the issues around illegal dumping."

To report illegal dumping contact the EPA hotline on 131555.

Illegal dumping fines and penalties

- $7500 on-the-spot fine for individuals, if issued by the EPA ($4000 otherwise)

- $15,000 on-the-spot fine for corporations, if issued by the EPA ($8000 otherwise)

More information around illegal dumping and its laws and penalties can be found here.

dumping rubbish tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Scam targets couple: 'It's hardly worth having a telephone'

    premium_icon Scam targets couple: 'It's hardly worth having a telephone'

    Crime "I'M 79, it's hard enough trying to keep your wits about you without having to try to battle the scammers."

    $3.5 million announced for new Ballina sports centre

    premium_icon $3.5 million announced for new Ballina sports centre

    News State-of-the-art facility just doubled in size

    'Disgusting' koala hit and run

    'Disgusting' koala hit and run

    Environment Hit and run of a little koala has left the witness shaken and angry

    Could these DAs change the face of a village forever?

    premium_icon Could these DAs change the face of a village forever?

    Council News Village could be on the cusp of feeling much more like suburbia

    Local Partners