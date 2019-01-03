Menu
Significant illegal dumping that has occurred at the Mullum Bowlo site over Christmas.
Environment

Used syringe, rubbish dumped at reverse vending machine

JASMINE BURKE
by
3rd Jan 2019 12:54 PM
Subscriber only

DANGEROUS illegal dumping at Mullumbimby's Reverse Vending Machine could cause the service to be closed if the issue continues.

This week the machine at the Mullumbimby Bowling Club was closed temporarily due to "significant illegal dumping" at the site over Christmas.

Byron Shire Council said it was "extremely disappointing".

"Illegal dumping is not only an environmental problem but a major safety concern," they wrote on Facebook.

"Items dumped within the rubbish onsite last week included a used syringe. Disgusting!

"The Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club has been generous enough to offer their site at the Mullum Bowlo (not Council land) as a host for one of the NSW Governments Return & Earn Vending Machines for community use.

"We have been advised by the club that if illegal dumping continues here, the club will have no choice but to have the machine removed."

Council advised a lot of the waste dumped at the site could be dropped off at the Myocum Resource Recovery Centre for free, including bottles.

"We know the Mullumbimby community is full of passionate waste warriors - please dispose of your waste responsibility."

The Return & Earn Scheme is an initiative of the NSW Government, managed by TOMRA Cleanaway.

For more information and to report dumping call 1800 290 691 or visit www.returnandearn.org.au/contact-us/

Lismore Northern Star

