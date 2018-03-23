Illegal campers, you are not welcome

This is the waterhole and rope swing near Keys Bridge in Federal.

This is the waterhole and rope swing near Keys Bridge in Federal. The Northern Star

NEW signs will be in place at two tourist destinations in the Byron hinterland to deter illegal camping by the Easter long weekend.

Residents surrounding Keyes Bridge Reserve and Scarabelottis Lookout are concerned with the number of people visiting their local spots and are calling on Byron Shire Council to come up with a long-term solution for maintaining their not-so-hidden treasures.

Mayor Simon Richardson said erecting signs to stop illegal camping is just one short-term solution to give council and the local community time to hopefully come to a consensus on a long-term strategy.

"This is an opportunity to get everyone who has a stake in these sites to come together and see if we can work out ways to keep them open for locals and visitors but in a way, that is sustainable so it doesn't kill the thing we love,” Cr Richardson said.

"As someone who lives in Federal, the Japanese Doma is a must do from a tourist point of view, therefore if it is a nice sunny day it is a part of the experience.”

Cr Richardson said these spots that only used to see 10 to 15 people a day, are now attracting between 40 to 60 people, including locals, in peak tourism periods.

"Genie is not going to go back into the bottle,” Cr Richardson said.

"All these beautiful and local spots are no longer our local spots and as a community we need to have that conversation.

"The community didn't spend decades doing wonderful riparian work along that creek bed to have someone blow in from inter-state lighting fires and trashing the joint.”

A discussion with residents, interested community groups and adjacent landowners, facilitated by council will go ahead in the near future to develop a protection and access plan for Scarabelottis Lookout at Coorabell and Keyes Bridge Reserve.

Cr Basil Cameron's motion states the meeting will discuss: