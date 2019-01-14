Illegal backyard tattoo parlour raided by police

ILLEGAL INK: Police raided an illegal tattoo operation in Alstonville on January 10 and are calling for anyone who got a backyard tattoo in the town to contact them.

ILLEGAL INK: Police raided an illegal tattoo operation in Alstonville on January 10 and are calling for anyone who got a backyard tattoo in the town to contact them. Supplied

POLICE have uncovered an illegal tattoo parlour, claiming it was flouting health and hygiene standards.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the raid took place on January 10 at Alstonville.

"NSW Police executed a search warrant at a private home in Alstonville after receiving information that a backyard tattoo parlour was operating from the home," he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Snr Const Henderson said on arrival police found a tattoo parlour had been set up in a room at the home.

He said a large amount of tattoo equipment was uncovered during the search.

"Police seized 30 tattooing guns, five tattooing gun transformers, 58 containers with tattooing ink, 411 tattooing needles, 228 tattooing needles with holders, 50 tattooing needle holders, 37 tattooing tips, two fold out tattooing tables, a large number of tattooing stencils and various tattooing related equipment and paraphernalia," he said.

"Police also located in excess of 200 used tattooing needles that were overflowing out of a sharps container within the room.

"Police inquiries are continuing."

Snr Const Henderson reminded the community of the health dangers of going to an unlicensed tattoo business.

He said legitimate tattoo parlours have their Tattoo Operator's Licence displayed and are registered with their local council.

"It is a requirement in NSW that all tattoo parlours and their tattooists are licensed by the Department of Fair Trading and they need to be registered with local council," he said.

"Registered tattoo parlours are inspected by health officials to ensure they are meeting health and hygiene standards."

Police are seeking information from any person who may of received a tattoo from a home in Alstonville over the past six months.