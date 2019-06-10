Keith Hamilton will receive the Medal of the Order of Australia for his 27 years of community service to the Lismore area.

Keith Hamilton will receive the Medal of the Order of Australia for his 27 years of community service to the Lismore area. Francis Witsenhuysen

KEITH Lionel Hamilton is proof you can serve your community at any age.

The 87-year-old Goonellebah man is set to receive the highest recognition for outstanding achievement and service - The Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

Nominated by his daughter for his 27 years' of selfless service to the Lismore community, some of Mr Hamilton accolades are wearing many hats in the Lions club of Lismore, including his current position as director as well as a myriad of community service work for organisations such as Lismore Meals on Wheels, Blue and White Auxiliary and the St Vincent's Lismore Palliative Care Unit.

"I'm a reluctant recipient,” Mr Hamilton humbly chuckled.

"Most of my community service work I have done without any thought of being recognised.”

Mr Hamilton said he had been involved in community work since starting his working career in the late 40s and has "loved participating in the community work and the friendships you make along the way”.

"I started off with Young Catholic Workers and went into the St Vincent De Paul society, then after marriage and a family I joined the Lions Club in Gosford.

"I've most enjoyed my service with the Lions Club, I've been involved for 35 years... when I was asked if I wanted to join I thought it was a good opportunity to continue my community work and to meet new people.

"I've spent the last 27 years here and having retired I'm able to devote more time to community work.”

'I'll keep serving the community until I am no longer able.”

History of Service

Lions Club of Lismore

Director, 2017-2019.

3rd Vice-President, 2014-2015.

Director and Minute Secretary, 2011-2012.

Secretary, 2012-2014, 2008-2010.

Leo Advisor, Kadina High School, 2002-2007.

Treasurer, 1995-2006.

Bulletin Editor, 1993-1995.

Director, 1993-1994.

Youth of the Year Chairman, 1992-1993.

Member, since 1992.

Lions Club of East Gosford

President, 1986-1987.

Treasurer, 1984-1986.

Director, 1989-1991.

Bulletin Editor, 1990.

Member, 1983-1992.

Lions District 201Q1

Treasurer, Queensland and Northern NSW Community Trust, 2012-2019.

District 201 Q1 Convention Treasurer, 2017.

Lions Multiple District 201

Convention Treasurer, 1997.

Community