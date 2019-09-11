Menu
A man has been arrested after violently assaulting a woman in public.
Crime

'I'll flog her and leave her in the gutter'

JASMINE BURKE
11th Sep 2019 11:02 AM
A 29-YEAR-old man will front court after violently assaulting a woman in public.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, David Henderson, said Casino police will allege that on Monday the man was in a heated argument with a woman known to him on the intersection of Waratah and Colches Street in Casino.

"He has punched and head-butted the woman, then threatened to 'flog her and leave her in the gutter'.

"Witnesses saw this and contacted police, who arrested the man soon after.

"At Casino police station he was charged with assault and intimidation.

"An AVO was also served up on him."

He was released on strict conditional bail and will appear at Casino Local Court next week.

