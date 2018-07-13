Shocking video of Woolies ‘brawl’

EXCLUSIVE

NEW South Wales Police are looking for a group of shoplifting youths who hurled a shopping basket at security officers during a "brawl" at a Sydney inner city Woolworths earlier this week.

Shocking footage of the incident obtained by news.com.au shows bemused shoppers - including a mother with a small child in a pram - watching on as a young woman screams and hurls abuse at staff, calling them "f***ing dogs" in an near-incomprehensible, profanity-laden tirade.

She storms out of the store screaming before walking back inside. One of the group then hurls a green shopping basket, narrowly missing a staff member's head as he ducks out of the way just in time. As the group exit the store, the girl can be heard threatening to "f***ing bash you".

The incident occurred at Central Park Mall in Chippendale on Tuesday during the evening shopping rush. It's understood Woolworths staff contacted security while the group were inside the store.

Security officers then confronted them out the front and requested proof of purchase. The footage shows the events just after the initial interaction between security and the shoppers, before police were called.

A staff member begins to duck.

The basket comes flying.

It narrowly misses his head.

"Police are inquiring to identify those involved in a brawl at a Chippendale supermarket earlier this week," a NSW Police spokesman said.

"Around 5:30pm on Tuesday, July 10, a group of youths were stopped by the loss prevention officer. An argument developed with a female within the group throwing an item at the loss prevention officer. A short time later a brawl has broken out and police were called.

"Two children, aged 14 and 12, were stopped by police and the rest of the group ran from the store. The pair were searched and found to be in possession of alleged stolen property. The property was returned to the store and the two children were banned from the premises.

"Later that evening, police were called back to the store after a staff member was threatened. Inquiries are being made to identify that offender. Police attached to Redfern Police Area Command are treating the two incidents as linked and both matters are being investigated."

A Woolworths spokesman said, "The safety of team members is our priority and we don't tolerate abusive behaviour in any circumstance. We've been in contact with police and the customers are permanently banned from the store. We continue to offer our full support to the team members involved."

A Central Park Mall spokesman said, "We understand police are investigating the incident and we're therefore unable to comment."