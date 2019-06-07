Menu
Crime

'I'll f---ing neck you, mate': Casino man threatens police

Alison Paterson
7th Jun 2019 9:05 AM
A MAN who was arrested for trespassing also threatened to burn down the house of a police officer.

On Thursday afternoon officers from Richmond Police District in Casino allege they received calls about a man trespassing in a back yard of a Johnston St property.

Police attended and saw a 26- year-old Casino man in the back yard carrying a full backpack.

He tried to walk away, refused to give a name and was highly abusive towards police.

Police said the man then grabbed a Senior Constable's hand while walking directly at him.

The 26-year-old allegedly said: "I'll f---ing neck you, mate.”

He was taken to the ground and then spat on police.

The man was taken to Casino police station where he threatened to burn down the police officer's home.

He then put his fingers down his throat and vomited on himself and his cell.

The man was charged with severe offences, including assault, resisting police and intimidation.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

