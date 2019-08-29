Menu
Grafton Court House
Grafton Court House Caitlan Charles
Crime

'I'll f---ing kill you, I'll come back and get you'

Jarrard Potter
by
29th Aug 2019
A SOUTH Grafton man has avoided a jail sentence when he faced court this week charged with abusing his then-girlfriend during an argument, and threatening to kill a good Samitaran who tried to come to her aid.

Kurt Fritz, 21, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday to be sentenced for two charges of stalk/intimidate intend fear of physical harm.

The court was told Fritz and the victim were walking along Avery St on the morning of February 4 this year and were arguing.

When the couple were on Roberts Dr Fritz began to push the victim and pull her by her arm while yelling abuse at her.

A second victim witnessed this, and yelled at Fritz to leave her alone. Fritz yelled back and called the person who tried to intervene a "motherf---ing w----" and threatened to kill her, saying "I'll f---ing kill you, I'll come back and get you".

In court on Tuesday magistrate Kathy Crittenden said Fritz was on a good behaviour bond at the time of the offences, which were an aggravating factor in the charges.

However the magistrate declined to call up the previous bonds imposed by the court, and while Ms Crittenden said the offending was not at the bottom end of the scale of objective seriousness, there had been no further offending since February.

"If there had been further offending since February, then this may have been a different story," Ms Crittenden said when weighing up the appropriate punishment at sentencing.

Ms Crittenden sentenced Fritz to a 12-month community corrections order.

