'I'll cut your throat, c***': man's shocking police threat

A NORTHERN Rivers man who threatened to cut a police officer's throat has been handed a suspended jail sentence and good behaviour bonds.

But Magistrate J Trad warned the man to avoid alcohol, which the court heard triggered his outbursts.

Gabriel Alexander Harland, of The Channon, faced Lismore Local Court on Thursday.

He had pleaded guilty to resisting police, intimidating police and entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse in relation to a March 6, 2016.

He had also pleaded guilty to affray, driving recklessly and not giving particulars to an other of damaged property from an incident at a licensed venue at The Channon on April 29 last year.

During that incident, he used unlawful violence against three others.

The prosecution withdrew three other charges of not disclosing a driver's details, not disclosing the identity of a driver or passenger and false representation resulting in a police investigation.

According to court documents, police went to Ballina Rd, Lismore, shortly before 6pm on March 6, 2016.

A female resident reported a man in her yard "damaging a side fence” and when police arrived, several residents appeared "panicked and fearful”.

Officers found Harland without a shirt and bleeding from the knuckles.

When police steered him toward the rear of a police vehicle, he became "aggressive” with them, "thrashing his body in an attempt to break free”.

At Lismore Police Station, Harland yelled threats to an officer.

"I'll cut your throat, c***,” he said.

"I'll blow your head off with a shotgun.

"My face is the last thing you'll see before you die.”

The outburst was captured on CCTV and Harland was too aggressive to be fingerprinted.

But letters from some who knew Harland, including his mother, painted a picture of a "different person”.

Ms Trad said it was clear, "the trigger is alcohol”.

"Violence around licenced premises is an ongoing concern for the community,” Ms Trad said.

"When I look at the offences... what you said to those officers (in 2016) and what you said to this woman on in April 2017, it may not be how you ordinarily talk to people but there's something there that, when you're uninhibited, comes to the surface.

"It's disgraceful, the way you've been treating people.”

She said Harland's access to work, support from family were the only reasons he was not being sent to prison.

"If that's not enough to deter you ... then think about the prospect of jail,” Ms Trad said.

"Quite frankly, if you end up there, there are nastier people in that place who don't require alcohol to trigger their aggression.”

Ms Trad sentenced him to a nine month suspended sentence for the 2017 incident and two 18-month good behaviour bonds for the 2016 matters.

For failing to provide his particulars, Harland was fined $500.