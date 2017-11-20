Ikea has finally arrived in Lismore (sort of)

TO THE delight of furniture lovers, Ikea products can now be obtained without the long drive to the nearest store in Brisbane.

You can simply purchase Ikea goods online from the comfort of your own home and pick them up from the new collection point at 7 Three Chain Rd, South Lismore.

Simply browse the Ikea website, add products to the shopping list and checkout online.

Then all you have to do is pick up your goodies from the new collection point in South Lismore for $40.

The full Ikea range boasts more than 9000 products which can be viewed in the new 2018 catalogue, along with simple home solutions, feature stories and room inspiration.

"Nearly anything you can buy in our stores you can have delivered to a collection point near you, from a few items right through to an entire kitchen," Ikea Australia multichannel manager, Michael Donath, said.

How to shop

- Customers wanting to shop online should visit http://www.ikea.com/au/en/

Shoppers can browse and add products to a shopping list before selecting their preferred pick up location from the drop down options

Customers will then be directed to a secure online payment system to finalise their purchase.