IKEA comes to Lismore: Well, sort of

FURNITURE lovers of a certain Swedish chain will be happy to know they no longer need to make a four-and-a-half-hour round-trip to the nearest IKEA store in Logan, Brisbane to buy their products.

Shoppers will be able to purchase IKEA goods online and pick them up from the collection point at 7 Three Chain Road, South Lismore 2480.

The IKEA online shopping service offers a seamless experience for customers.

They can now simply browse the IKEA website, add products to their shopping list and checkout online.

Pick up of products can then be made from the new collection point in South Lismore.

"Now IKEA will be accessible to more than 45,000 people in the local area through our online shopping service and new collection point, available to customers in Lismore and the wider Northern Rivers region,” IKEA Australia Multichannel Manager, Michael Donath said.

"From next week customers in Lismore and surrounds will be able to shop the full IKEA range online and with over 9000 products.

We also launched the digital version of our new 2018 catalogue last week, which is available online and as an app that features 500 new products, as well as 324 pages of simple home solutions, feature stories and room inspiration.

"Nearly anything you can buy in our stores you can have delivered to a collection point near you, from a few items right through to an entire kitchen.

"With our brand new catalogue just released, our customers will find many exciting products to browse.”

The online service from IKEA will allow for peace of mind with secure online payments, as well as the ability for customers to track their order and select a preferred date for collection.

The IKEA Catalogue 2018 can be viewed here.

