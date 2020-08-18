‘Ignorant a**hole’: Candyman’s bizarre legal fight

tobacco tycoon Travers “The Candyman” Beynon is used to the headlines. Read all about his bizarre legal stoush.

tobacco tycoon Travers “The Candyman” Beynon is used to the headlines. Read all about his bizarre legal stoush.

CIVIL claims for compensation are filed on the Gold Coast almost every day. Here are some of the more off beat ones from the past 12 months:

Gold Coast tobacco tycoon Travers "The Candyman" Beynon slapped a neighbour with a defamation lawsuit claiming he was falsely called an "ignorant a**hole" and "weak as piss".

Documents filed in the Southport District Court revealed The Candyman was seeking $30,000 from James Blackledge, a resident within the River Cove Community Title Scheme.

Tobacco franchise tycoon Travers 'Candyman' Beynon (centre) has slapped a neighbour with a defamation claim.

SIN CITY'S LEGAL BATTLE

Gold Coast nightclub SinCity is in a bitter legal battle with its landlord.

Landlord Bada Bing sued for $286,000 in rental arrears. Rockbah, the company that operates the bar, hit back with a $1.3 million counterclaim for new lease costs and halted trading.

THE SILVER BANANA

Gold Coast vegan beauty mogul Cassandra Felicity House rented out her oceanfront apartment on Airbnb and is suing the accommodation provider for $253,000 in damages to personal items stolen or damaged by an unruly guest - including a silver banana. Other items broken or stolen include $10,000 worth of Swarovski jewellery, $40,000 of sequined designer dresses and 18 pairs of designer shoes from Chanel, Gucci and other brands worth $37,000.

Cassandra House is suing over an allegedly bad AirBnB house guest. Photo: Supplied

BOOM GATE BOTHER

Upper Coomera seamstress Angela Julienne Kraay is suing Bunnings for $317,000 for allegedly being hit in the head by a boom gate. She has become reclusive and anxious and has been unable to sew quickly after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Angela Julienne Kraay.

BITTER INFIGHTING AT RSL

Bitter infighting over almost $6 million allegedly owed at a prominent Gold Coast RSL has prompted the start of what could be a lengthy court battle. The Southport RSL Sub-branch and the Southport RSL Memorial Club are at loggerheads over a series of alleged unpaid debts - some dating back 20 years.

HOLE LOT OF TROUBLE

Centrelink worker Yasmyn Parkinson is suing the Gold Coast City Council for more than $370,000 after she allegedly fell into a hole on a nature strip. Yasmyn Parkinson, 43, claims she will never be "the same again" and should have been warned about the hole.

BANANA SLIP

Gold Coast mother Kristy Renee Atley sued supermarket giant Woolworths for $660,000 because she allegedly slipped on a mushy banana left on the floor at the Carrara store and hurt herself. The fall left her with a "restricted" ability to work, it was claimed in court documents.

Kristy Atley slipped on mushy banana while carrying her 8-week old and shopping at Woolworths and is now taking the supermarket to court. Picture: Jerad Williams

LITTER WOE

Casual carer Michelle Anne Payten is suing for more than $500,000 after allegedly slipping on a food wrapper and fracturing her pelvis in the Robina Town Centre carpark. She claims she also injured her neck and back during the fall about 2pm on February 6, 2017.

The 63-year-old was left "commercially unemployable" and at a "significant disadvantage" when it comes to getting a job, documents filed in the Southport District Court claim.

MODEL'S CLAIM

Gold Coast model and social media influencer Lauren Kade McCarthy claimed she was owed $250,000 in damages after a Sydney newspaper accused her of pretending to be a fashion editor with the same name.

TRAPPED BY TROLLEY

Limo driver Judith Singline had to cut down on the hours she works after becoming trapped by a shopping trolley on a travelator at a Gold Coast shopping centre, it was alleged.

Judith Singline, 65, claimed more than $250,000 from Elanora's Pines Shopping Centre, Woolworths and Schindler Lifts over the December 2015 incident which allegedly left her with injured knees, hips, thumbs, spine, vocal cords and extensive bruising according to documents find in the Southport District Court.

Originally published as 'Ignorant a**hole': Candyman's bizarre legal fight