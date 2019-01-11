Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The child was allegedly beaten and locked in a cage.
The child was allegedly beaten and locked in a cage.
News

Boy, 9, ‘locked in cage’ at IGA

by AAP, Phoebe Loomes
11th Jan 2019 6:21 AM

A 41-year-old man has been charged after a child was allegedly locked in a cage at a supermarket.

A police investigation was sparked following a series of Facebook posts last month claiming a nine-year-old boy had been injured while caged at the back of a store in the southern Perth suburb of Kelmscott.

Police told news.com.au the man was an employee of the IGA where the alleged assault took place.

The Karrinyup man has been summonsed to appear in court on charges of aggravated common assault and deprivation of liberty, police say.

Facebook posts showed the young boy looking upset, clutching his hands to his mouth, and bandaged with several large bandaids.

The posts allege the family had to break the windows of the IGA to gain entry to the premises.

They allege he was dragged, knocked around and detained in a cage at the rear of the supermarket.

It was alleged the young boy sustained injuries to his head and arms.

More Stories

Show More
beaten boy cage crime editors picks iga police supermarket

Top Stories

    $3m to target tick bite illnesses 'not good enough'

    premium_icon $3m to target tick bite illnesses 'not good enough'

    News PATIENTS and experts say more "targeted" funding is needed.

    'Bigger than CSG': calls for deep look at water extraction

    premium_icon 'Bigger than CSG': calls for deep look at water extraction

    Environment A community group has called for a broader scope to industry review

    New figures reveal value of rural land on North Coast

    premium_icon New figures reveal value of rural land on North Coast

    News Valuer general has released new land values for LGAs

    How much is that tourist worth?

    premium_icon How much is that tourist worth?

    Travel The latest stats reveal visitor habits

    Local Partners