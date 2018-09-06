Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Technology

Technology IFA 2018: $7.9 billion in deals done at tech show

Sport

Sport premium_icon Behind the scenes: Ballina Seagulls prepare for NRRRL...

Offbeat

Offbeat YOUR TATTOOS: 40 tough stickers worth checking out

News

News YOUR TATTOOS: 19 of the best tattoos we've seen

Fiona Gray: "Ollie Whippet left at the pound when he was 3 years old. Came to live with us at the beach 6 years ago. Happiest dog ever!"

Pets & Animals Spoilt, loved: Second chances for gorgeous rescue...

News

News 18 stunning photos taken by Northern Rivers...

Sport

Sport premium_icon PHOTOS: More than 100 bowlers converge on Ballina

News

News 50 photos of your beautiful weddings

News

News premium_icon 37 photos of the heritage-listed hydro station

Sport

Sport premium_icon YOUR SPORT: Did we spot you at the Lismore kart...

Sport

Sport premium_icon PHOTOS: All the action from Ballina netball...

News

News premium_icon WATCH: The moment a 200-year-old fig tree fell to the...

News

News premium_icon Dramatic photos: Police vs fig tree protesters

Sport

Sport premium_icon Alstonville soccer carnival in pictures: YOUR...

Community

Community PHOTOS: Superheroes everywhere at footy game

Community

Community 25 photos of your amazing cake creations

News

News Our readers' photos of the week

News

News PHOTOS: Huge crane barge crosses Ballina bar

News

News premium_icon 54 amazing photos from the Kyogle rally

Aaron Hoffman aboard Out Of The Blue Adventures Lennox Head.

News YOUR PHOTOS: Check out photos from our talented...

Crime

Crime premium_icon TIMELINE: Inside look at 18-year-old Toowoomba cold...

TRANQUIL RIVER: A stunning photo of the Brunswick River, taken by Sarah Archibald.

News PHOTOS: Stunning images from around the region

Environment

Environment premium_icon PHOTOS: Baby whale removed from beach

Crime

Crime premium_icon PHOTOS: Police arrest Ballina murder suspects

News

News PHOTOS: Grass fire threatens buildings near Casino

Technology

IFA 2018: $7.9 billion in deals done at tech show

6th Sep 2018 9:59 AM

DEALS worth close to $8 billion dollars have been struck at Europe's biggest tech show, IFA in Berlin, organisers say.

 The trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances attracted 245,000 visitors this year.

IFA 2018 officials say almost 150,000 trade visitors attended the show with more than 50 per cent of those from overseas.

The event was well timed for the all-important end-of-year business ahead of Black Friday, Singles Day in China, and Christmas.

High order volumes for deals struck during IFA grew yet again, totaling 4.7 billion euros or $A7.9 billion.

About 6000 journalists from 75 countries reported on the huge range of innovations and technology trends on show at IFA.

berlin games and gadgets ifa 2018 technology
News Corp Australia