If you're talking during a gig, stop it right now

TALKING is normally quite a handy thing to do. Just the ticket for communicating feelings, ordering fast food or exchanging information.

Other times talking can be slightly annoying for instance when you are forced to listen to a pollie on the cam-pain (pain being the operative word) trail "staying on message” and not answering the questions as asked -- especially ones about ruling out the Adani mine or the climate action policies that have gone MIA during the cam-pain so far.

Still other times talking can be absolutely infuriating. Like when you are in the audience at a music festival like Bluesfest, trying to listen to Nora Jones or Gary Clark Junior or even Iggy Pop and you can can't hear the band over the dull roar of all the Blues Babblers.

The Blues Babblers save up all their (usually drunken) conversations so they can yell them at each other in the Mojo or Crossroads tents (or any gig really) over the top of the music they are supposedly there to listen to.

Occasionally the Blues Babbler will break off their conversations to take or make a phone call to a fellow Babbler elsewhere at the festival, or to sing the wrong words along to the half a chorus they half know before getting back to yelling their conversation.

Blues Babblers especially love it when the musician takes it down a little to try and build the mood. That's when the Babbler can discuss, in tedious detail, how good, bad or indifferent the bathroom fixtures are in their Airbnb or how "rooly noice” that top is they bought at the Spell shop.

They have Quiet Carriages on public transport, why can't we have Quiet Tents at Bluesfest?

But this has led me to wonder why the music is played at a volume that permits conversations to take place.

When I still had all my hearing, and was regularly seeing bands play during the Golden Age of Aussie Pub Rock, having a conversation was impossible because the Sound Guy was usually trying to nail the audience to the venue's back wall with the kick drum and that's the way we liked it. We wanted Mossy's guitar solo to transmit directly into our cerebral cortex and the snare drum to ricochet off the walls like a rifle shot.

Music wasn't just meant to be background for our casual conversations, it was the reason we were there and we had our conversations out in the carpark later, if at all.

Meanwhile those of us there at Bluesfest trying to actually listen, and dance badly, do our best to focus on the music and not commit 'festicide' on the Babblers.