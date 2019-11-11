‘If you’re a conservative you go to jail’: MP’s radio spray

DOUBLE STANDARDS: Mr Sorensen said ex-mayor Chris Loft’s sentence was “over the top” during a local radio interview on Thursday.

DOUBLE STANDARDS: Mr Sorensen said ex-mayor Chris Loft’s sentence was “over the top” during a local radio interview on Thursday.

TED Sorensen has branded the jailing of Fraser Coast's former mayor Chris Loft "way over the top" and accused state politics of having double standards in an extraordinary spray on local radio.

The Hervey Bay MP claimed Mr Loft's sentence was proof that conservatives were unfairly treated whereas Labor Party supporters "got off scot-free" during an interview with Triple M hosts on Thursday.

Mr Sorensen claimed there were double standards when it came to politics.

"You've only got to look at some of the things that go on in State Parliament. If you're a conservative, you get sent to jail but if you're a Labor Party supporter you get off scot-free," Mr Sorensen said.

Last Monday, Mr Loft was sentenced to one year's jail after being found guilty of using his position as mayor to tailor a council job position and influence the hiring process for his former campaign manager Brian Downie.

Mr Loft must serve six months behind bars. Mr Sorensen told radio hosts the sentence was excessive.

"When you look at a couple of Hervey Bay blokes years ago, who got bashed down in Brisbane, the bloke that did that only got fined $330," Mr Sorensen said.

"He (Chris Loft) had a hard job to walk into what he did.

"The council had $200 million in the bank at the last election and I don't think any of the councillors were sure what was going on and where the money was and what bank accounts it was in."

Mr Sorensen's comments refer to allegations in a leaked email, tabled in 2017 by former Cairns MP Rob Pyne, which claims millions of dollars of ratepayer money was stashed in reserve accounts.

Councillors have denied and rebutted these claims.