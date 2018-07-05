If you love to tinker ... Revolve wants you

MR FIX-IT: John Hildebrand is a bicycle rescuer and repairman who works a few hours each week at the Lismore Revolve Shop. For more than two years, he's done repairs on bikes so they can be re-sold. A passionate and committed recycler, John absolutely hates the thought of a good bike going to waste. Council is looking for more people like John who have a specific interest in something - furniture, machinery, books, toys, you name it - to be part of the new Upcycle Volunteers Team

IF YOU love to tinker, repair or re-purpose stuff, then Lismore City Council has a dream opportunity for you.

Lismore City Council was looking for clever, creative and skilled locals with some time on their hands to indulge their passion and help give second-hand items a new life.

The council was seeking people to join the new upcycle volunteers team at the Lismore Revolve Shop and use any skills or talent they have to help fix, re-purpose or display second-hands goods.

The council's environmental strategies officer Barbara Jensen said they wanted to attract people with the talent for giving new life to old stuff.

"Do you love fixing old gear like motorcycles and mowers?" She asked.

"Do you love books and would like to make a beautiful display (or) are you a woodworker who can help fix things before they go on sale?

"If you answered yes to any of these or have some other talent, passion or skill that can be used at the Revolve Shop, then we want to hear from you."

The Revolve Shop philosophy was all about keeping items out of landfill and encouraging people to purchase second-hand items to take home and paint, fix or re-purpose.

The council was seeking expressions of interest from any local community members over 18 who would like to join the upcycle volunteers team and work for four hours each week at the Revolve Shop.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for people to share their skills and help us continue improving our sustainable waste management," Ms Jensen said.

"We know there are lots of people in our community including retirees who have amazing skills and practical knowledge, and we want to tap into that and create a really dynamic team of local craftspeople and tinkerers who can help us re-purpose goods."

This was a great opportunity for people to be social and a chance to spend time each week doing something you love, she said.

"Lismore council will be able to add value and build community use of the shop," she said.

Volunteers would work at the Lismore Revolve Shop, located within the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Road.

Applications close on July 31. For more information, phone Barbara on 1300 87 83 87 or fill out the expression of interest form at www.lismore.nsw.gov.au.