Subscribe
If you haven't read these 5 stories, you're missing out

25th Jun 2019 12:00 AM

DON'T miss out on your fix of all the local news from across the Northern Rivers.

Here's just a taste of what you've missed out on over the past week:

Here's just a taste of what you've missed out on over the past week:

1. Footy community mourns death of 'great bloke': He had a strong connection to local rugby and league clubs, but his life was cut short after a horror hit-and-run.

2. Lismore Lantern Parade: Our photographer certainly earned his keep at this year's parade -- he took 180 (yes, 180!) photos. Are you in one of them?

3. To close, or open, popular waterfall site: We love cooling off here on a cool day, but now the council is about to vote on its future. 

4. Former Olympian arrested over $150 million cocaine bust: His brother was also arrested over the dramatic incident.

5. Where do the richest people live on the Northern Rivers? We took a close look at the stats as part of our Future Northern Rivers series.

And if that's not enough, we have a full wrap on what this crazy weather is going to do this week.

Lismore Northern Star

