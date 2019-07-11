If you deal drugs, start looking over your shoulder: Police

Crime Stoppers NSW CEO Peter Price and Richmond Police District Commander Superintendent Toby Lindsay celebrate another successful Dob in a Drug Dealer campaign.

THE Northern Rivers community has played a "vital” role in assisting police investigations into drug distribution across the region.

After the success of the recent Crime Stoppers, Dob in a Dealer campaign, which ran from September 2018 to April 2019, police have been able to make a series of drug arrests.

More than 47,000 Information Reports were received from concerned people in the community, which provided police with the necessary information to conduct a series of investigations.

Richmond Police District Commander Superintendent Toby Lindsay said the Dob In A Dealer campaign gave the public confidence to report crime anonymously and help officers remove drugs from the streets.

"The information we receive through Crime Stoppers NSW and the Dob in a Dealer campaign allows officers both in the Richmond District and across the state to make significant arrests and keep our communities safe,” he said.

"This campaign helps to educate the public about the dangers of illicit drugs, and the potential life-long impacts they can have.”

But Supt Lindsay urged the community to continue contacting Crime Stoppers if they notice anything suspicious.

Crime Stoppers NSW CEO Peter Price thanked the community for their assistance throughout the campaign and said anyone who dealt drugs should expect to be caught.

"It's fair to say that if you operate in the illegal drugs trade then you should start looking over your shoulder, because we experienced a staggering 65 per cent increase in the number of drug-specific Information Reports received during the Dob in a Dealer campaign,” Mr Price said.

"The valuable information provided to Crime Stoppers is expected to provide police with strong lines of enquiry in relation to drug manufacturing labs, illegal importation activities and drug dealing syndicates active in metropolitan, regional and rural locations right across the country.

"Drug dealers are often hiding in plain sight within the community and are able to conduct their illicit trade unchallenged because people are often too scared to speak out for fear of retaliation.

"Crime Stoppers provides a solution where they can share what they know anonymously, and the Dob in a Dealer campaign drove home that message.”

Anyone with any information about potential drug dealings should contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.