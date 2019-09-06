If you can you design and build a bridge, council wants you

WORK AVAILABLE: Tenterfield Shire Council is seeking tenders from contractors to replace three existing timber bridges with concrete structures at Tabulam, Urbenville and Boonoo Boonoo.

LOCAL contractors are being encouraged to apply for three tenders currently on offer from Tenterfield Shire Council.

The council is preparing to replace three bridges across the shire, and are looking for "suitably experienced contractors for the design and construction" of three bridge replacements.

Under the plan three existing timber bridges will be replaced with concrete structures at Emu Creek Bridge on Hooton's Road near Tabulam, Beaury Creek Bridge on Tooloom Road near Urbenville and Boonoo Boonoo River Bridge on Mt Lindesay Road near Boonoo Boonoo.

According to the tenders, the work involves design of structure and approaches, demolition and removal of existing timber structures and construction of new structures.

The tender documents state all queries and questions are to be submitted via the Tenderlink forum and canvassing of Tenterfield Shire councillors will immediately disqualify tenderers from further consideration.

Tender documents are available on the Tenderlink website at www.tenderlink.com/tenterfield.

Enquiries and submissions may be lodged electronically in the electronic tender box at www.tenderlink.com/tenterfield.

Tenders must be received by 2pm on Wednesday, October 30 2019.