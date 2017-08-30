If there's a fire, call Triple Zero immediately

Lismore fire station has asked that people ring Triple Zero in an emergency, not the fire station.

CONCERN has been raised by the NSW Fire & Rescue around the number of calls they have been receiving directly.

A spokesman said in the case of emergencies the public should always call 000 first.

"000 is the best option to report any fires or incidents that require the attendance of a fire truck,” he said.

"This applies for all fires as well as hazardous materials incidents including spilalges of fuels, oils and chemicals.”

The spokesman said as Lismore Fire Station is manned 24 hours a day, they are always available for people to call directly for advice regarding fire safety, smoke alarms, hazardous materials and public education, but for reporting fires the call is always best to go directly to 000 which will put them to our Firecom Centre in Newcastle or Sydney.

"This allows the appropriate resources to be dispatched quickly and the operators can gather all required information and notify any other services that may be required,” he said.

"It is also important for people not to assume someone has already called 000 as this can delay our response.

"If they see a fire or incident and are not sure if it has been reported, call 000.”

How to report a fire by calling 000