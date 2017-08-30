23°
News

If there's a fire, call Triple Zero immediately

Lismore fire station has asked that people ring Triple Zero in an emergency, not the fire station.
Lismore fire station has asked that people ring Triple Zero in an emergency, not the fire station. Adam Hourigan

CONCERN has been raised by the NSW Fire & Rescue around the number of calls they have been receiving directly.

A spokesman said in the case of emergencies the public should always call 000 first.

"000 is the best option to report any fires or incidents that require the attendance of a fire truck,” he said.

"This applies for all fires as well as hazardous materials incidents including spilalges of fuels, oils and chemicals.”

The spokesman said as Lismore Fire Station is manned 24 hours a day, they are always available for people to call directly for advice regarding fire safety, smoke alarms, hazardous materials and public education, but for reporting fires the call is always best to go directly to 000 which will put them to our Firecom Centre in Newcastle or Sydney.　

"This allows the appropriate resources to be dispatched quickly and the operators can gather all required information and notify any other services that may be required,” he said.

"It is also important for people not to assume someone has already called 000 as this can delay our response.

"If they see a fire or incident and are not sure if it has been reported, call 000.”

How to report a fire by calling 000

  • Stay calm and call Tripel Zero (000) from a safe location
  • A Telstra operator will ask if you need Police, Fire or Ambulance. Say "fire”. I fyou are calling using a mobile phone the operator will ask you for other location information.
  • You will then be connected to an emergency service operator, who will take details of the situation.
  • Stay on the line, speak clearly and answer the operator's questions.
  • Give details of where you are, including street number, name, nearest cross street and locality.
  • Don't hang up until the operator has all the information they need
  • If possible wait outside at a prearranged meeting point or in a prominent location for fire services to arrive to assist them to locate the fire.
Lismore Northern Star
Canteen manager stole $15k from baseball clubs

Canteen manager stole $15k from baseball clubs

THE woman made scores of cash withdrawals at licensed premises with the club's debit card.

More charges to be laid against Lismore doctor

Glenn Allan Taylor, 61, leaves Lismore Local Court at his last court appearence on November 28, 2016.

Taylor to reappear on fresh charges in local court

Transgender students drive change at Catholic school

BREAKING CONVENTION: A Lismore Ctaholic school has allowed two transgender students, who were born female, to wear the male uniform to better align with their gender identity.

Two transgender students drive school-wide change

Hot tips for homes when you date a designer

Find your dream designer and get free green building advice at the Speed Date a Sustainable Designer event.

Find your dream designer and get free green building advice

Local Partners