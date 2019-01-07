'If he's granted bail he'll kill her': accused refused bail

A Northern Rivers man has been accused of assaulting his partner.

A Northern Rivers man has been accused of assaulting his partner. Pexels

A MAN has been accused of attacking his partner four weeks after being released on an intensive corrections order.

Defence lawyer Binnie O'Dwyer applied for bail on the man's behalf when he appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Ms O'Dwyer told the court their long-term relationship had been "marred” by some issues.

The court heard the assault allegation involved claims the man punched his victim to the face three times, causing a split lip and swelling.

"They have been trying to reconcile and she has been supportive of him,” she said.

"In terms of the strength of the prosecution case it is conceded it is a strong case.”

She said the victim had stated she "doesn't recall how the assault happened”, and that alcohol was involved in the incident.

A number of possible bail conditions were put to the court - including that he live in East Ballina, away from the victim - but police prosecutor Carrie-Lee Locke said the man posed an "unacceptable risk of endangering the victim.

"There's a pattern of non-compliance on his record,” Ms Locke said.

"All the restrictions that have been put to your honour are restrictions that he had had anyway.

"In my submission, there's nothing the court could impose that would protect the victim.”

Magistrate David Heilpern said he had concerns about the victim's safety and would not release her alleged attacker.

"The allegation is at the extremely high end of the scale,” Mr Heilpern said.

Police have alleged that after attacking the woman, the accused threatened to kill himself before driving away and crashing into a telegraph pole, the court heard.

Mr Heilpern said he feared the accused would kill his victim if he was granted bail.

"The prosecution case is overwhelmingly strong,” he said.

"The defendant has an appalling record of offences of domestic violence at least since 2013.

The court heard he'd been sentenced to a two year ICO on November 22 last year.

Four weeks later, he allegedly committed the offence now before the court.

"Obviously that will now need to go back before the parole board if he's convicted of these matters,” Mr Heilpern said.

"I think if he's granted bail he'll kill her and that's the concern.

"If convicted, there's no doubt he'll go to jail.”

Magistrate Heilpern adjourned the matter to January 21 and the accused is expected to enter a a plea on that day.