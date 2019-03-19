If everyone around you starts laughing at 1pm, this is why

LOL TODAY: With laughter advocate Richard Jones and ZZZ Announcers Jaime Farmer, Callum Jones, and Kara de Groot for the United Nations International Day of Happiness.

IF LAUGHTER is the best medicine, today is the day to get your dose.

It's the United Nations International Day of Happiness which means it's time for a good laugh - for at least a minute.

The man behind Laugh-a-Minute for Mankind, Richard Jones said laughter fast-tracks happiness and that's why his initiative on the air at 1pm has been such a hit with the ZZZ FM / 2LM listeners who get involved.

"You don't laugh because you're happy, you're happy because you laugh,” the Ballina man said.

"Everyone knows a good belly laugh makes you feel great, but with all the stresses of life, we often forget to flick on that internal happiness switch inside us, and that switch is laughter.

"A good chuckle is multi-lingual and when you get Bay FM broadcasting a minute of pure laughter, they're orchestrating a gigantic happiness boost for all listeners no matter what gender, colour, creed, age or nationality - a wonderful way to celebrate the International Day of Happiness.”

Mr Jones came up with the Laugh-a-minute for Mankind initiative five years ago when he was sitting in his car and the Remembrance Day minute silence was on the radio.

"That bought back some emotion because my great uncle, who I was very close to, lost his brother in the war,” he said.

"I was bummed and really needed a lift and had a flash, and came up with the minute of laughter concept.”

Since, he has received support from local radio stations across the region.

"Laughter's contagious effects is a magical gift only mankind can share,” he said.

Whether at home, in the workplace, even in the car, just tune in to ZZZ FM/2LM at 1pm and you will be guided into a minute of joyful laughter.