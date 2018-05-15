Idiot vandals enter asbestos zone

A rewards is on offer for any information leading to the identity of the person(s) who punctured these tyres.

AN ASBESTOS removal company has offered a reward for information about the identity of the people who slashed the tyres of their truck - in the middle of a contaminated site.

Northern Rivers Asbestos Removal is currently removing illegally dumped asbestos from the fire trails north of Lake Ainsworth near the Lennox Head Sports and Recreation Centre.

Business owner Samuel said their trailer was left on a contaminated area of the fire trail overnight and they returned the following day to find the trailer's tyres punctured, let down, and their valves removed.

The foolish vandals have also trespassed a barricade which featured signs warning to to enter the toxic site.

Samuel has posted on Facebook page I Live in Lennox Head a reward for any information shedding light on who may have done it.

"This is a massive set back for me as a young business owner trying my best to get ahead in the community I grew up in," he said.

His number is 0403 427 262.

"SEEKING INFORMATION

We (Northern Rivers Asbestos Removal) are currently doing some work for the sport & rec camp cleaning up parts of the rec camp and the fire trails of illegally dumped ACM (asbestos containing material). Our trailer has been left onsite over night down the fire trail and all the tyres have been let down, had valves removed and tyres punctured. This is a massive set back for me as a young business owner trying my best to get ahead in the community I grew up in. This is also dangerous for whoever did this as they have trespassed our barricade & ignored signage entering a contaminated site. I am offering a reward to anyone who may have any information relating to who might of done this. Police have also been notified. My number is 0403 427 262.

Thankyou in advance, Samuel"