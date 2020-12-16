‘Idiot’ drivers made flash floods worse in East Lismore

FLASH FLOOD: Just Ride Cycles co-owner Rachel Sipple crries a bike away from the flood water at her Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore store. Photo: Alison Paterson

FLASH flooding along Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore, caused damage and distress to business owners on Wednesday afternoon.

And it wasn't only the fault of the weather.

Dozens of selfish drivers, many appearing to use mobile phones to record images, ignored road closed signs erected by Lismore City Council, which saw waves of floodwater surge into shops.

ON YOUR BIKE: Just Ride Cycles owner Jason Sipple with his cousin Glen loads bikes in to his car to keep them out of floodwater. Photo: Alison Paterson

Just Ride Cycles owners Justin and Rachel Sipple said people who disregarded council signs closing roads impacted by floodwater were "idiots".

Mr Sipple could only watch in dismay as the drivers of dozens of vehicles chose to ignore council workers' directions and drove through the knee-high floodwater during the heavy downpour.

"Their dumb behaviour causes damage to our shop," he said.

"Now will have move out all the floor stock."

Ms Sipple said they were fortunate to have good help from family and, having been through flooding before, they know what to do.

"We are packing our shop up and called in our cousin Glen and our son Alex to help," she said.

"We also appreciate the council guys trying to do traffic control and keeping the idiots from causing floodwater wash are worth their weight in gold."

The couple said they will lift all their floor stock out of harm's way.

"Nothing has been damaged so far but Glen has brought in his truck and there will be quite a few hours of hard work to get this sorted," Ms Sipple said.

"Now we will try and dry the shop out but at least no Christmas stock was damaged," Mr Sipple said as he swept water out the door.

"Now it all depends on the weather."

FLAS FLOOD: Rachael Jenkins from Katrina Beohm Real Estate at the flooded East Lismore office. Photo: Alison Paterson

Next door at Katrina Beohm Real Estate, sales manager Rachael Jenkins was barefoot and carrying a Christmas tree onto the footpath.

She said she was grateful to the help from her neighbours at Just Ride Cycles who assisted moving out furniture and items so she could sweep the water out of the premises.

HELPING HAND: Lucky's Seafood owners Sharon and Rod Connellan swept water out of Atomic Hair for their friend David after they had mopped out their own store. Photo: Alison Paterson

Meanwhile, Sharon and Rod Connellan from Lucky's Seafood were sweeping floodwater out of neighbouring hair salon Atomic Hair Studio.

"During the 2017 flood our friend David could not get into business because of the roads," Mrs Connellan said.

"So we have a key now in case of times like this."

Mr Connellan said they were happy to do "flood mitigation" work when needed.

The couple said some water had gone through their premises but it did not take long to clean up.