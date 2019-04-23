Menu
Ebony Greening has been named as one of the two people found dead at the festival.
Identity of festival-goers found dead revealed

by Chris Clarke, Patrick Billings
23rd Apr 2019 5:31 PM
TWO people found dead in their tent at a music festival in the bush on Monday have been identified as Ebony Greening and Dassarn Tarbutt.

Ms Greening, 22, of Nambour, and Mr Tarbutt, 24, of Maleny, were found at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce dance music festival at Elbow Valley, near Warwick, about 9.30am Monday.

Police are investigating a possible drug overdose.

Pictures: Supplied
Family and friends of the pair were informed of their passing today.

Both were said to be popular and regular festival-goers.

Police expect a toxicology report to determine what killed the pair in the coming weeks.

About 3500 people attended the four-day Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival over the weekend.

It had previous been held in NSW before being shifted to Queensland's Southern Downs after a court battle with NSW Police.

 

Ebony Greening.
Pictures: Facebook
Cherrabah Resort was chosen as the new home for the event, which also relocated its sister-festival, Bohemian Beatfreaks, to the Southern Downs venue in November.

In a statement on Monday, the festival's organisers passed on their condolences to the pair's family and friends.

"Our thoughts and concerns are predominantly for their wellbeing and privacy during this time," the statement read.

"It is truly heartbreaking to lose some beautiful souls that we consider part of our extended family."

"We have highly trained first aid, professional paramedics working 24 hours during throughout the festival and an on-call doctor onsite.

