Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Human remains were found inside a house in Hill St, Rockhampton, yesterday morning after it burnt to the ground.
SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Human remains were found inside a house in Hill St, Rockhampton, yesterday morning after it burnt to the ground. Contributed
News

Identity of remains in Lakes Creek home fire confirmed

vanessa jarrett
by
21st Aug 2019 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORENSIC testing of the remains of the body found in the Lakes Creek fire in North Rockhampton has confirmed the identity of the deceased person.

Police this afternoon confirmed the deceased man is Mark Petersen, 47, the sole resident and home owner.

Mr Petersen was a qualified builder by trade and had two sons.

 

 

Mark Petersen of Lakes Creek, Rockhampton is confirmed as the victim in last Thursday's fire.
Mark Petersen of Lakes Creek, Rockhampton is confirmed as the victim in last Thursday's fire. Janie Kayes jk4/21/610

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the fire at 2.36am last Thursday morning to find the two-storey house fully alight.

The body was found at 6.30am after the fire was extinguished.

The circumstances of the fire are still being investigated.

fire lakes creek mark petersen
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    New driving facility helps combat grief of losing LADS

    premium_icon New driving facility helps combat grief of losing LADS

    News AFTER the death of his son in a car crash, Rob Wells was determined to prevent other parents from going through the suffering his family endured.

    Investigation ongoing into death of teen delivery driver

    premium_icon Investigation ongoing into death of teen delivery driver

    News Tweed-Byron Police continue their investigation fatal crash

    Meat co-op's latest product wins prestigious food award

    premium_icon Meat co-op's latest product wins prestigious food award

    Business Casino product wins national food industry award

    Top baseballers in town for World Cup selection

    premium_icon Top baseballers in town for World Cup selection

    Softball and Baseball Australian team will be selected at Lismore

    • 21st Aug 2019 1:00 PM