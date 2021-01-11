Nimbin man accused of kill threat against VIC premier

A Nimbin man will return to Lismore Court later this year after alledgedly threatening a Victorian MP. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

The Nimbin man accused of sending threatening emails to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has had his case adjourned and will face Lismore court later this year.

Marco Faccio is alleged to have sent threatening emails to a Victorian politician last year, which involved threats to kill.

The Northern Star has confirmed that police will allege Faccio's threats were directed at Victorian Premier Dan Andrews.

Late in 2020, the NSW Police's Fixated Persons Investigation Unit commenced an investigation following reports a member of Victorian parliament had received threatening emails, which were believed to have been sent from NSW.

Following extensive inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a home at Nimbin on Monday, December 7, 2020

Officers seized a number of electronic devices, a computer, a tablet and a mobile phone for forensic examination.

Faccio is charged with use carriage service to threaten to kill and two counts of use carriage service to menace/ harass/ offend.

Mr Faccio's case will return to Lismore Local Court on March 10 for a brief mention.

