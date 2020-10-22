IDENTIFIED: Man charged for Tammara Macrokanis death

A MAN accused of involvement in the fatal M1 crash that killed mother-of-five Tammara Macrokanis will spend the next two weeks on remand.

Kaine Andrew Carter was not brought into the Southport Magistrates Court when his matter was briefly heard on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Upper Coomera man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and while adversely affected, disqualified driving and driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.

Defence lawyer Carl Grehan, of Legal Aid Queensland, asked for the matter to be adjourned so a brief of evidence can be put together.

Magistrate Kerry Magee adjourned to matter to November 10.

Tammara Macrokanis, who was found dead on the M1 near Coomera.

Ms Macrokanis, from Casino in NSW, was walking along the M1 at Coomera when she was struck on Saturday October 17.

Ms Macrokanis was found at 9.30pm that night between exits 49 and 54 on the M1, several kilometres away from a "dangerously parked car", after a search by the police helicopter Polair.

A police spokesman said it was believed she had been walking on the side of the highway when she was hit by a vehicle.

The woman's family have since set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the mother-of-five's funeral.

"We are completely shattered and still seeking answers around the circumstances of her death," it says.

"While Tammara hasn't been dealt the easiest path in life, she recently turned her life around and was doing amazing. We were all so proud of her."

Tammara Macrokanis, mother of five, was found dead of the M1 at Coomera on Saturday night. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Ms Macrokanis' mother Penney Macrokanis on Sunday posted to social media that her daughter had been visiting family on the Gold Coast prior to her death.

Ms Macrokanis lived in Casino and previously worked at the popular local Casino Returned Servicemen's Memorial Club.

Tammara Macrokanis was found dead off the M1 at Coomera on Saturday, October 17. Picture: Supplied.

"R. I. P my eldest baby, I never in my wildest dreams thought you would leave us in this way," Penney Macrokanis said of her daughter.

"Your 5 beautiful children and your family love you with all our hearts and now you are gone forever. Till we meet again, Love you eternally Mum."

She later posted: "Missing you so, so much my baby girl, life is never going to be the same without you, your arguments, your arrogance and ignorance".

"I hated the bad times we've had but loved our good times immensely. I can't believe you're gone, I'm just so f----ing numb and empty without you and am never going to be able to tell you I love you and how proud of you I am ever again."

Tammara Macrokanis was killed in a horrific crash at Coomera on Saturday October 17. Picture: Facebook.

jacob.miley1@news.com.au

Originally published as Identity of man charged over M1 death revealed