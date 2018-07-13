Identity of man allegedly busted with child porn revealed

The 38-year-old Mackay man, Peter Brown, being brought into the watch house on charges of possessing child pornography.

A SHOELESS 38-year-old Peter Brown, the Mackay man police have alleged was in possession of "a large amount" of child pornography, blamed pop-ups while searching for legitimate pornography.

Brown appeared today in Mackay Magistrate's Court dressed in a blue t-shirt and green board shorts, with no shoes where Magistrate Damien Dwyer acknowledged that the "case against him doesn't look good".

According to Brown's duty lawyer, Peter Clarke from Strutynski Law, "he categorically denies" searching for child pornography.

Brown is currently in custody, after being arrested on Wednesday for a single charge of possessing child exploitation material.

Brown's bail hearing has been adjourned until police prosecution can state whether he is at risk of reoffending as he was out on a suspended sentence for similar offending in December 2017 according to Magistrate Dwyer.

"There was a period of imprisonment for an offence of a similar nature," he said.

"He had history with a similar matter and he was on a suspended sentence."

The argument for bail hinged on what constitutes a "large amount" of child exploitation material and whether he is at risk of reoffending.

Mr Clarke told the court that the child pornography ended up on Brown's computer through pop-ups while searching for regular porn.

"My client concedes in his instructions to me that he did access pornographic websites however he stresses that they were adult pornographic websites," Mr Clarke said.

"Has he taken on any counselling since he was convicted in December or what actions has he taken because it would seem to me, bearing in mind the sites that are alleged that ... there seems to be a very strong case against him," Magistrate Dwyer said.

"The nature of the sites that he was visiting cause grave concern."

However the argument hinges on the term "searching" and how the material came to be on Brown's computer.

"I have the same impression your honour, however when I spoke to the defendant he has clarified that when searching these adult pornography websites it's not unusual for other sites to pop up," Mr Clarke said.

"If he's watching legal porn and these things keep popping up I would have thought they wouldn't still be on his computer - I don't know how you get rid of them or if you can get rid of them or not, but this is a large number," Magistrate Dwyer said.

"The allegation is that he was actually using those terms in his search.

"If he's actually been searching for these things ... he may as well start serving time."

Brown also requested that he be able to remain close to home with Mr Clarke requesting Magistrate Dwyer put forth a recommendation to be kept at Capricornia Correctional Centre.

His bail application has been adjourned until July 26, he will be remanded in custody.