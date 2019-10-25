Identity of five men going 'full monty' is a secret

Who are the men stripping to raise money for breast cancer at the Coraki Hotel's Full Monty?

Who are the men stripping to raise money for breast cancer at the Coraki Hotel's Full Monty? Susanna Freymark

THE identities of the five men stripping off at Coraki's Full Monty is a secret.

They are aged between 22 and 66 years old and hail from the Coraki and Lismore area.

Organiser Linda Barney Dowdall said no one knows who they are until the night when they'll enter the Coraki Hotel via a spotlighted staircase to a packed crowd.

It's all for a good cause with the night raising money for McGrath breast cancer nurses.

"The Full Monty has never been done at Coraki,” Ms Dowdall said.

With the pub turning 154 years old, the Coraki's Full Monty is a fitting way to celebrate the milestone and raise money for the cause.

On the night, every woman who has been through breast cancer will receive a free glass of champagne and the gift of the glass, with a pink ribbon tied around it.

As for the men who will bare all - they are busy rehearsing in secret, behind closed doors, away from curious eyes until the night of the big reveal.

TICKETS GOING FAST

Coraki's Full Monty at the Coraki Hotel on Saturday, November 16 from 6pm. $10 entry ticket includes refreshments, No surprise, tickets are selling fast. Buy yours at the pub or Coraki Post Office or call Linda on 0499 312 017. Corporate tables available.