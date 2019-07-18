‘I’d do a whole McDonald’s dinner box’

They are the home deliveries that are helping keep Manly centre Moses Suli on the straight and narrow.

Manly coach Des Hasler has ordered specially-designed low-fat meals be sent to Suli's western Sydney home to save him from what got him sacked from two previous NRL clubs - ill-discipline.

The prodigiously talented Suli, still just 21, almost quit rugby league after being shown the door at Wests and Canterbury.

But under the guidance of Hasler - and a nutritionist - Suli has changed his eating habits and feasting on the results.

The young star, who admits he would eat "an entire McDonald's dinner box if I could", has instead switched to a diet which has dropped his weight from 124kg down to 112kg.

Moses Suli is in the best form of his career. Picture: Brett Costello

I have made sacrifices, things I shouldn't be eating," Suli said.

Gone is the Maccas and KFC, save for one 'cheat day' a week, usually after a game.

Now Suli has breakfast, lunch and dinner sent to his front doorstep every week that is specifically suited to his physical workload by club dietitian Peta Carige.

"Green, greens, all greens," Suli said. "That's it, just greens."

While weight was never publicly given as a reason, Suli was dropped to reserve grade in April for failing "disciplinary performance standards."

"When I had that meeting with Des, he spoke about it and he wanted meals sent to my house just to make sure I am eating well," Suli said.

"I am still living with my mum, she understands I have to do it. She ripped into me too after she found out I had the meeting with Des and Des got into me."

Moses Suli when he joined the Sea Eagles. Picture: Christian Gilles

A trimmed-down Suli showed the benefits of his new diet last weekend with an 80m runaway try against South Sydney.

He will be out to throw his reduced weight around again on Sunday against archrivals Parramatta at Lottoland.

"I have really cut down on my eating," Suli said.

"I'm feeling lighter and fitter on the field and I have been playing my best footy so far. I understand now that what I've got, not everyone has. I can't take it for granted.

"Des just trusts me to eat (the meals) and you can tell on the field and feel I can do more.

"I didn't mind something fat. I'd do a whole (McDonald's) dinner box if I could.

"I've got my days which are little cheat days but not every day like I used to because Des will rip into me."

Asked what his cheat meal would entail, Suli said: "After a big game, I'll have a little cheat. KFC, Maccas. Then after that I will go back and stick to my meals."

And he's almost certain Hasler is aware of his cheat days.

"I think (he is). I don't know. I hope he does," Suli said.

"We have a nutritionist here who says I can only have one cheat day after game day. I will be sticking with that."

After failed stints at Canterbury and Wests Tigers, Manly hooker and friend Manase Fainu asked then Sea Eagles coach Trent Barrett to give Suli one more chance.

"I had a little moment when I was going to hang up the boots. Manase really helped me and brought me here to Manly," Suli said. "I don't like thinking about it too much but I just wasn't in the right place. In the moment I wasn't really thinking straight.

"But Manase really got into me and asked Baz if I could come here and have a shot and I came from a train-on trial and here I am. I didn't have anything planned. I wasn't too sure. I just want to look forward from here."