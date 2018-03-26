Icy white wedding location a Queensland couple’s dream

A WHITE wedding in a chapel made of ice in one of the coldest places on earth isn't the dream of every bride and groom.

But it was just perfect for Jean Summers and her groom Dean Reeves who topped off their crazy cold wedding day with a ski down the slopes instead of a bridal waltz in subzero

temperatures.

The Brisbane couple left behind a perfectly good Aussie summer to exchange vows on Japan's northern most island Hokkaido in late January.

"By the time we got married at dusk that day it was minus 15 degrees," Jean said.

"I'd hoped to wear sexy pinstriped stockings underneath my dress and long coat but I just couldn't do it. I'd even brought my pretty lacy underwear but in the end it was purely

practical what was going on underneath as it was simply too cold.

"So we both essentially got married in our thermal active wear!"

The smiling family.

There was of course method in the couple's madness: both are passionate skiers who wanted to indulge their love of the sport on their wedding day.

After a romantic engagement in a Canadian ski resort the year prior, the pair searched for a suitable location for a truly white wedding before deciding on the new Club Med

Tomamu Resort for all the skiing and festivities.

Here they come!

It meant that just hours before their wedding they were able to take two glorious runs in full wedding regalia down the main slopes of Tomamu's ski fields, Jean, 40, wearing a white

fur-lined cape over her skimpy lace Anna Campbell designer dress ("I had zero intention of getting anything that could work in the snow," she said) and Dean, 42, resplendent in a

Hugo Boss tuxedo.

One run was taken on a green beginner slope for the Club Med photographers but on the next run they went for broke.

Exciting times.

"We just wanted to smash this mountain in my wedding day and have a speed run," Jean said.

"It was such a blessing that the weather was good too. To get in the skiing we did, with the way we ski, on our wedding day, we didn't think we'd get this lucky.

"And we were very very happy we didn't stack as that wouldn't have been good!"

Jean and Dean also had to forgo elegant footwear to make it down the slippery icy aisle.

After skiing, Jean swapped her ski boots for big white snow boots that were thankfully covered mostly by her cape, while Dean wore a pair of non-slip leather boots.

It was memorable.

The bridal party - comprising Jean's daughter Miranda, 7, Dean's son Sam, 12, and daughter Zoe, 9, niece Georgia, 16, and nephews Ben, 13, Thomas, 2 - were fully kitted out in singlets, stockings, woollen gloves and capes.

"The kids were cold but they were all absolute troopers," Jean said. "Not a single one complained at all. It really was a perfect dream white wedding."

Cheers.

The bride gets ready for the big moment.

It’s all white.

Time to hit the slopes