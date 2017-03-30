Iconic visitor attraction given a revamp

ONE of Byron's landmark visitor attractions, Go Sea Kayak Byron Bay, has just undergone a discreet but significant revamp of its headquarters at Clarkes Beach.

Aside from brand new rainforest themed murals on the side of the solar powered trailer, over the past 18 months staff have upgraded their life-saving skills and there is a new portable heart defibrillator on site for use by customers and the general public in the case of emergencies.

The new HQ also boasts an upfront acknowledgement of the traditional custodians, the Arakwal.

"We want to respect country and share that respect with our customers, Go Sea Kayak owner Kurt Tutt said.

"This is a perfect platform to inform people about how special this place is.

"Aknowledging them as the traditional custodians of the land and asking that their customers,”share with us respect for country.”

Mr Tutt said the new HQ had become something of a de facto information service, with staff answering a variety of inquiries from passers-by.

One of the most asked questions was about sharks, with many taking kayak tours keen to see a shark up close. But Mr Tutt's focus remains on safety.

"Our company has invested heavily in emergency training and risk management.”