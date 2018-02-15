Menu
FOR SALE: A bargain at $2m in the heart of village

The free standing Bangalow Post Office Building located at 30 Byron Street is up for grabs for $2,150,000. Source: commercialrealesate.com.au
JASMINE BURKE
by

A RARE commercial building has come on the market in the very heart of Bangalow.

The free standing Bangalow Post Office Building located at 30 Byron Street is up for grabs for $2,150,000.

Timber cutters established a camp on the banks of Byron Creek in the 1840s, with a town called Byron Creek established by the 1880s.

The town was called Bangaloe until 1894, when it was renamed Bangalow, and the post office was built on the current site in 1908.

A fire saw the original wooden building replaced in the 1930s by the current red brick building.

There are four separate tenants in the building, returning a net yield of approximately 5%.

Managed by Ray White real estate, the iconic property 'offers security and the opportunity to further develop (subject to council approval) with accommodation being an option'.

