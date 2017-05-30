21°
News

Iconic trophy coming to Lismore

30th May 2017 2:43 PM
2016 Emirates Melbourne Cup.
2016 Emirates Melbourne Cup. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LISMORE will join racing history when it hosts the iconic 18-carat gold Emirates Melbourne Cup in 2017.

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) today announced that Lismore was selected for its passion for racing and community spirit.

Lismore will join 30 other cities and towns across Australia and New Zealand that will be part of the 15th annual Emirates Melbourne Cup Tour.

Mitch Lowe, Tourism and Events Manager of Lismore City Council, said they were thrilled to be part of the Emirates Melbourne Cup Tour which would provide the community with the opportunity to come together and experience the magic that is the Melbourne Cup.

"The Emirates Melbourne Cup is such an iconic piece of Australian history and culture and having it visit Lismore will provide a wonderful opportunity for locals from all walks of life to unite and celebrate this special event," he said.

Commencing on July 1, the $200,000 trophy will visit 31 destinations across Australia and New Zealand, starting in West Wyalong in regional NSW, where the gold used by ABC Bullion to make the trophy is mined, before returning to Flemington for 'The 'Race That Stops A Nation'™ on the first Tuesday in November.

September 3 will be the day for Lismore to see this cultural icon known as the Melbourne Cup.

Since its inaugural year, the Tour has travelled more than 494,000 kilometres and visited more than 377 regional, rural and metropolitan destinations, providing communities with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the magic of the Emirates Melbourne Cup firsthand.

Community members are encouraged to upload photos with the Cup to Facebook, using the hashtags #PeoplesCup and #EmiratesMelbourneCup, for the chance to win a trip for two to Flemington for the running of the 2017 Emirates Melbourne Cup.

Visit melbournecuptour.com.au for more details.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  18-carat gold emirates lismore melbourne cup trophy victoria racing club

Big Rob needs Legal Aid to help defend charges

Big Rob needs Legal Aid to help defend charges

Mr Rob appeared before Lismore Local Court this morning over seven charges one which includes breaching an interim AVO in relation to the Lismore mayor.

Help Byron band clean up our beaches this week

In Hearts Wake peform at The Northern in Byron Bay.

Find out how to register your interest

How to find elusive Woolworths' Super Discs

Woolworths Marvel Heroes Super Discs are the latest craze in collectibles.

How far would you go to collect all 42 Woolworths' Super Discs?

Scary things people tried to smuggle into prison

Drugs and weapons seized from a visitor to Cessnock Correctional Centre.

Visitors caught trying to deliver some unusual gifts to inmates

Local Partners

How to find elusive Woolworths' Super Discs

The lengths that people are going to acquire all 42 Woolworths' Super Discs for their collection.

Applications open for Country Arts Support Program

CASP 2016 The Microscope Art Project Mullumbimby

Northern Rivers projects favoured for funding

Ten awesome things to do this week

Editor of Express Examiner Susanna Freymark interviews Casino's 2015 Mr Beef Chad Taylor.

From Mr Beef in Casino to Byron Bay Rugby

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

LOCAL TALENT: Clunes resident Francesca Rockette offers some fantastic up-cicled goods and crafts at Northern Rivers markets.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Mandy and Ellen will be just women like us in Nimbin

DUO: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their hit show Women Like Us to Nimbin.

Hit comedy show heading towards Nimbin

Everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon Prime Video this June

AS ANOTHER month comes to an end, we get ready to have new content added to our streaming services. Here is everything coming this June.

Sam Armytage and Tom Cruise? Saaaaay what?

Apparently, the answer is no.

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.

Lismore songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by strangers' kindness

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Maybe he just wanted to make himself the story.

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

Australian Schapelle Corby is escorted by Bali Police at the parole office in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 27 May 2017.

Schapelle's mother teases her free daughter could be Gladstone bound

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

10 strange stories behind famous sex scenes

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in a steamy moment.

Every set has their own way of filming sex scenes

LIVE A RURAL LIFESTYLE - WITH WIDE OPEN LUSH GREEN VIEWS - YET IN A VERY CENTRAL LOCATION

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1.225 - $1.3

Only minutes to Bangalow, Clunes & Federal and an extra 10 or 15 to Byron & Lismore. This 4 year young home offers an easy lifestyle, enviable by many, as all...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 11.30AM - 12.00PM First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,900,000 ...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 UNDER OFFER

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,240,000 to...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room brick...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $540,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Here's your chance to carp about feral pests

Carp might by great fun to catch but they're destroying Australia's watercourses.

Science in the Pub looks at carp and coral trees

SNEAK PEEK: What new shopping centre is going to look like

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Mercato billed as regional NSW's most sustainable shopping complex

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!