Iconic trophy coming to Lismore

LISMORE will join racing history when it hosts the iconic 18-carat gold Emirates Melbourne Cup in 2017.

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) today announced that Lismore was selected for its passion for racing and community spirit.

Lismore will join 30 other cities and towns across Australia and New Zealand that will be part of the 15th annual Emirates Melbourne Cup Tour.

Mitch Lowe, Tourism and Events Manager of Lismore City Council, said they were thrilled to be part of the Emirates Melbourne Cup Tour which would provide the community with the opportunity to come together and experience the magic that is the Melbourne Cup.

"The Emirates Melbourne Cup is such an iconic piece of Australian history and culture and having it visit Lismore will provide a wonderful opportunity for locals from all walks of life to unite and celebrate this special event," he said.

Commencing on July 1, the $200,000 trophy will visit 31 destinations across Australia and New Zealand, starting in West Wyalong in regional NSW, where the gold used by ABC Bullion to make the trophy is mined, before returning to Flemington for 'The 'Race That Stops A Nation'™ on the first Tuesday in November.

September 3 will be the day for Lismore to see this cultural icon known as the Melbourne Cup.

Since its inaugural year, the Tour has travelled more than 494,000 kilometres and visited more than 377 regional, rural and metropolitan destinations, providing communities with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the magic of the Emirates Melbourne Cup firsthand.

Community members are encouraged to upload photos with the Cup to Facebook, using the hashtags #PeoplesCup and #EmiratesMelbourneCup, for the chance to win a trip for two to Flemington for the running of the 2017 Emirates Melbourne Cup.

Visit melbournecuptour.com.au for more details.