Iconic tree gone but not forgotten

The iconic Poinciana tree has been cut down due to safety concerns. Moni Emilio

OWNERS of the Poinciana Cafe in Mullumbimby said they are yet to make a decision on what will go in place of the much loved poinciana tree.

The tree was taken down five to six weeks ago due to fungal rotting in the base of the old tree.

Moni Emilio said before the tree came down they had lots of people visiting the venue before the iconic tree came down.

"A lot of people came down to say goodbye and we gave away all the seed pods to all the local families,” Ms Emilio said.

"A lot of people have come in and noticed the difference, I don't think it is as horrific as people think.”

"It's more space, more air, more light and it still has so much character.”

The famous tree at the Poinciana Cafe was taken down 6 weeks ago and organizers are still discussing what to put in its place. Moni Emilio

It took about four hours for a skilled aborist to delicately cut down the tree by hand.

"Now it is just a blank area, there is a bit of fungus (still) in the ground so (the soil) needs to be worked,” Ms Emilio said.

"There is a lot of space and a lot more sky in the venue now it's lovely, at night it is especially beautiful.”

Ms Emilio said since the tree has come down the other poinciana tree in the courtyard has had a chance to flourish.

"We had (another) poinciana tree in the courtyard which is growing better now because the big one was taking a lot of the nutrition so it struggled to survive,” she said.

Ms Emilio said they are now exploring options on what can be done in the space.

"We're undecided, we are not really attached to any decision we are just leaving it for awhile and see what happens.”