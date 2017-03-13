27°
News

Iconic store 'curries' favour with coffee fans

Marc Stapelberg
| 13th Mar 2017 3:13 PM
Barista Dee Vickers, with Bexhill General Store owner Libby McInnes (right) and employee Hollie Butlin are excited to be able to provide customers with coffee at the iconic local store.
Barista Dee Vickers, with Bexhill General Store owner Libby McInnes (right) and employee Hollie Butlin are excited to be able to provide customers with coffee at the iconic local store. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE'S now a new location to grab a coffee on your way to work.

The Bexhill General Store, known for all manner of services including postal service, liquor, hot food including curries and samosas, groceries and newspapers will now see the addition of a new coffee machine and a barista with ten years of experience.

Bexhill General Store owners Todd and Libby McInnes said they had identified a need for it after customers kept coming in asking whether they did coffee.

The grand opening will take place tomorrow with free take away coffees in the morning to celebrate.

Six months after taking over the business from local icons George and Anne Singh the store has seen aesthetic touches added around the place and the addition of some organic fruit and vegetables and gluten free groceries.

"We had big shoes to fill with George,” Mr McInnes said.

"We have spent the last six months getting to know everybody.

"It is a great community with great people, and not just from Bexhill.

"We will see people once a week from as a far as Toowoomba.

"We meet all sorts of people.”

Since the soft opening of the coffee machine last week interest has grown, especially from the local community looking to grab a coffee.

The store uses Ground Control Coffee from Tweed Heads.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  coffee food general store groceries northern rivers entertainment

Byron mum in court for verdict on Bali death

Byron mum in court for verdict on Bali death

THE verdict is in the process of being handed down over Bali cop death.

WATCH: Drone spots sharks and dolphins in the water

A pod of dolphins captured by Mark Flaherty of MJ Visual Media on behalf of the NSW DPI shark surveillance trials.

Shark sightings aren't always as negative as first thought

MP's grand plan for Byron Bay rail trail

BIG PLANS: North Coast Destination Network chairman, Cameron Arnold with Ballina MP Tamara Smith and Northern Rivers Rail Trail treasurer, Maree Lawton and president, Pat Grier discussed staging a rail trail project from Byron Bay to Ewingsdale.

Could a rail trail soon be operating in Byron Bay?

Iconic store 'curries' favour with coffee fans

Barista Dee Vickers, with Bexhill General Store owner Libby McInnes (right) and employee Hollie Butlin are excited to be able to provide customers with coffee at the iconic local store.

Find out which grocery store is now offering coffee

Local Partners

Volunteer jobs available for 2018 Commonwealth Games

THERE is only one week to go for people to volunteer for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

One of our own named NSW regional woman of the year

Julia Harpham of Tenterfield, pictured with Lismore MP Thomas George and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, has been named NSW Regional Woman of the Year.

"Julia is making a significant impact in regional NSW"

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Craft, art and fresh produce merge at the local markets.

Where to get local produce and fresh coffee from.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Roses are NOT Red, and that's a good lesson for kids

Scott Rheuben, of Lismore, with his children's book, Roses are NOT Red.

Local author releases his first children's book

VIDEO: How Chris Hemsworth turns himself into Thor

HIS latest Instagarm post has gone viral for all the obvious reasons: Hemsworth + shirtless + flexing muscles

‘Why another man was in my bed’

Cheryl talks through her problems with husband Andrew on MAFS.

Married At First Sight bride on why another man was in her bed.

Is Maryborough farmer Sean a paid actor?

Sean, who was paired with Susan on Married At First Sight, has an online acting profile.

Married At First Sight's Sean Hollands has an online acting profile.

Rapper takes on politicians on latest music video

Byron Bay rapper The Viking N3.

Byron Bay's The Viking N3

Ed Sheeran is coming to GoT

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Why Game of Thrones writers were desperate for Ed to make a cameo.

‘I find funny things in dark places’

Nazeem Hussain has been evicted from the South African jungle.

NAZEEM Hussain has opened up about being an Aussie Muslim comedian.

Ridley Scott: I’ve worked out a Gladiator sequel

Gladiator director Ridley Scott says he knows how to make a sequel to the movie.

Director Ridley Scott has suggested he could be making a sequel.

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Tastefully Renovated Character Home

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

SOLD at Auction...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

EXCLUSIVE: $41 million play haven proponents speak out

Aerial photograph of Ballina looking south. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

Beef barons behind Ringtank Pty Ltd break silence

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

DA Plans for the Rainbow Cafe are on public display

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!