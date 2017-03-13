Iconic store 'curries' favour with coffee fans

Barista Dee Vickers, with Bexhill General Store owner Libby McInnes (right) and employee Hollie Butlin are excited to be able to provide customers with coffee at the iconic local store.

THERE'S now a new location to grab a coffee on your way to work.

The Bexhill General Store, known for all manner of services including postal service, liquor, hot food including curries and samosas, groceries and newspapers will now see the addition of a new coffee machine and a barista with ten years of experience.

Bexhill General Store owners Todd and Libby McInnes said they had identified a need for it after customers kept coming in asking whether they did coffee.

The grand opening will take place tomorrow with free take away coffees in the morning to celebrate.

Six months after taking over the business from local icons George and Anne Singh the store has seen aesthetic touches added around the place and the addition of some organic fruit and vegetables and gluten free groceries.

"We had big shoes to fill with George,” Mr McInnes said.

"We have spent the last six months getting to know everybody.

"It is a great community with great people, and not just from Bexhill.

"We will see people once a week from as a far as Toowoomba.

"We meet all sorts of people.”

Since the soft opening of the coffee machine last week interest has grown, especially from the local community looking to grab a coffee.

The store uses Ground Control Coffee from Tweed Heads.