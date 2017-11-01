Iconic restaurant closes its doors after 22 years

Iconic steakhouse has closed its doors in the hope they will find a new location to establish an express restaurant.

THE Hog's Breath Cafe in Byron Bay closed its doors yesterday after 22 years of trading, in the hope of finding a new express location.

Hog's chief executive Ross Worth said Byron Bay was a perfect location for a new generation of restaurant, after they successfully launched the new Hog's Express in Brisbane earlier this month.

"We've enjoyed an incredible 22 years in the current location but Byron Bay is ideally suited to a quick service model which will allow our customers to either dine in or grab a meal on the go," Mr Worth said.

"We believe that locals, as well as the two million tourists a year that Byron attracts, will see more value in an Express proposition, both for the convenience and inexpensive options available.

"We invested heavily in research and development for this new generation of store to ensure we're delivering a world-class product, from the store design and atmosphere, to the menu, and we'd love to bring it to Byron."

The Hog's Express menu signals a clear departure from the traditional restaurant fare with a burger selection that includes Mac & Cheese, Pork Belly, Southern Chicken, Calamari & Whiting, Tex-Mex and Crispy Vegetarian.

Also on the menu is a selection of sliders on Pretzel Rolls, ribs and wings, as well as traditional Hog's favourites such as curly fries and onion rings, as well as salads and a special menu for kids.

New technology is also part of the new Express train, as diners will be able to engage with the menu via an iPad, as well as offering power and charging devices for those dining in.

Mr Worth said that Hog's expects to launch 10 Hog's Express restaurants over the next 12 months and Byron Bay is high on the list of priority locations.

Head over to the website to check out the menu and more: www.hogsexpress.com.au.